Dorsett Hospitality International improves air ventilation on guest floors in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 April 2021 - Dorsett Hospitality International has been regularly enhancing and reviewing its health and safety measures to ensure our guests and employees' wellbeing. All 9 of our Hong Kong hotels will be stationing High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) UV-C air purifiers on guest floors to improve and disinfect air circulation. As of today Dorsett Wanchai, a Designated Hotel for Quarantine for inbound travellers (outside of China), has already placed a Smart IoT UV-C HEPA Air Purifier on every guest floor.
Dorsett Hospitality International has referenced and selected an air purifier from the list of "Information on air purifiers meeting specified specifications applicable to catering businesses" advised by The Working Group and Hong Kong government. The Momax Smart IoT UV-C Air Purifier (AP8S) has H13 HEPA and Active carbon filters which are 99.95% efficient at capturing and removing airborne particles that are no more than 0.3 microns in diameter, including harmful particulates such as PM 2.5 and other allergens, dust, mold and pollution from the air. It also provides Ultraviolet-C sanitisation which is 99.9% efficient in disinfecting the air and killing germs. The built-in PM2.5 high-sensitivity laser sensor allows us to accurately and carefully monitor the standard of air quality on each floor and ensure air is being circulated and disinfected regularly 24/7.
Since the onset of COVID-19, Dorsett has worked closely with its preferred expert partner Ecolab, a global leader in infection prevention solutions, to provide hospital-grade disinfectant designed to kill pathogens. Each hotel room has its own independent pipe, which connects to the main fan on the roof of all hotels, allowing fresh air to be drawn from the outside to each room, and through an air filter disinfected with Ecolab.
We want to offer our guests the confidence to travel with Dorsett, by understanding and anticipating their needs when it comes to health and safety and lifting their spirits as we continue to fight and recover from the epidemic. Dorsett Hospitality International will continue to closely monitor and improve our health and safety measures as well as our overall guest experience. Our designated quarantine hotels have recently launched monthly Zooms for our quarantine guests, including a private live workout with F45 Causeway Bay and a virtual wine tasting, to offer our community a chance to connect and interact throughout their stay.
For more information visit: https://www.dorsetthotels.com/en/hong-kong.html
Dorsett Hospitality International Hotels in Hong Kong:
- Dorsett Wanchai | 387-397 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong | +852 3552 1111
- Dorsett Kwun Tong | 84 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong | +852 3989 6888
- Dorsett Mongkok | 88 Tai Kok Tsui Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong | +852 3987 2288
- Dorsett Tsuen Wan | 28 Kin Chuen Street, Kwai Chung, Kowloon, Hong Kong | +852 3996 6666
- Silka Far East | 135-143 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong | +852 2406 9090
- Silka Seaview | 268 Shanghai Street, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, Hong Kong | +852 2782 0882
- Silka Tsuen Wan | 119 Wo Yi Hop Road, Kwai Chung, Kowloon, Hong Kong | +852 3700 3888
- Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong | 375 - 377 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong | +852 3552 8388
- Lan Kwai Fong Hotel @ Kau U Fong | 3 Kau U Fong, Central District, Hong Kong | +852 3650 0000
About Dorsett Hospitality International
Dorsett Hospitality International is one of Asia's fastest-growing hotel groups. As a Hong Kong hospitality brand, we are proud to have an international footprint in 27 major cities worldwide with a total of 58 properties with our strategic partners TWH and AGORA Hospitality, including Dorsett Hospitality International's 3 core brands: Dorsett Hotels & Resorts, d.Collection, and Silka, each with their own distinct identity and offerings to cater to diverse travel needs. Since the group's establishment in Hong Kong in January 2007, we have grown by leaps and bounds with hotels across China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe; more properties are planned in the development pipeline.
For more information on Dorsett Hospitality International, visit: www.dorsett.com
