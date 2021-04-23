Alexa
UK court overturns convictions of 39 post office leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 18:36
LONDON (AP) — Britain's Court of Appeal has overturned the convictions of 39 people who ran local post offices and were accused of theft, fraud and false accounting following the installation of a new computer system in local branches.

Announcing the court’s ruling on Friday, Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde said Britain's postal service, the Post Office, “knew there were serious issues about the reliability" of the Horizon computer system developed by Fujitsu, and had a “clear duty to investigate” its defects.

The postmasters and postmistresses convicted have spent years trying to clear their names. Many of those convicted lost their jobs, homes and marriages.

Updated : 2021-04-23 20:46 GMT+08:00

