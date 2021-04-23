Alexa
Taiwan to host job fair for students from allies and emerging countries

May 29 event to focus on language abilities and professional skills: TAITRA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/23 19:04
Vice Foreign Minister Miguel Tsao presenting the plan for a job fair  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will host a job fair to attract students from its diplomatic allies and from emerging markets, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) announced Friday (April 23).

The event will take place on May 29 at the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC), CNA reported.

One of the main aims of the job fair was to help Taiwanese companies with international operations find staff with special language skills among the students already on the island from allies, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

In addition to knowledge of languages from their home region, the job applicants should also possess a sound understanding of regional culture and professional skills, organizers said.

According to the Ministry of Education, an estimated 20,000 foreign students stayed in Taiwan to find work after completing their studies over the past eight years.
