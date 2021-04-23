Alexa
Earnings scheduled for the week of 4/26/2021

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/23 18:00
Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

MONDAY, April 26

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

TUESDAY, April 27

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, April 28

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, April 29

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FRIDAY, April 30

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Updated : 2021-04-23 19:15 GMT+08:00

