Earnings scheduled for the week of 4/26/2021

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:
MONDAY, April 26
Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
TUESDAY, April 27
United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
WEDNESDAY, April 28
Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
THURSDAY, April 29
Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
FRIDAY, April 30
Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.