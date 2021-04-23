Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China

Hotpot chain accused of exporting China's social credit system to Taiwan

  209
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/23 18:21
Haidilao staff welcoming customers. (Weibo photo)

Haidilao staff welcoming customers. (Weibo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid allegations that the hotpot chain Haidilao (海底撈火鍋) is using Chinese surveillance technology, its Taiwanese branch on Thursday (April 22) pledged that it will not send its video footage of customers overseas.

On April 17, Canada's Sunday Guardian Live accused Haidilao of enabling China's social credit program to "creep into Canada." The article alleged that at a branch in Vancouver, each of the restaurant's 30 tables had two video cameras to monitor staff and "people track," with the video purportedly being sent back to China.

On Tuesday (April 20), Haidilao Taiwan dismissed the article's claims and pledged that it would strictly protect the privacy of its customers. However, the controversy continued, and Haidilao Taiwan uploaded a Facebook post Thursday (April 22) stressing that the "related equipment used is to protect consumers' dining rights and safety, avoid poor service, and improve service quality."

It claimed that images captured comply with Taiwan's laws and regulations. The Taiwanese eatery denied ever using facial recognition and analysis.

Haidilao Taiwan stated that the resulting images will never be preserved and "they will never be backed up outside of Taiwan." However, the fact that it acknowledged that it was recording video footage of customers did little to allay their concerns:

"If the head office in China asks to see the footage, can Taiwanese management refuse?"

“How can consumers trust that the information is only temporarily stored in the restaurant? Will it leak out?"

"Hehe, do you believe it? Chinese-funded enterprise."

"Just be frank: Anyway, it will continue to record video, it's up to you whether you want to eat here or not. Case closed."

Some netizens chose to support Haidilao:

"The advantage of video recording is that it can avoid disputes in the restaurant. Everyone has their own version of events."

"Going to Haidilao to eat hot pot is not doing a bad deed. What is there to fear from being monitored?"

"So what if they take video? Anyway, it's not like I'm a wanted criminal going out to eat."

"I don't mind it at all. The best part is if I wink at the camera when I need something, the waiter will come right away."
Haidilao
hotpot
social credit
surveillance
social credit system
China's social credit system
Haidilao Taiwan
hot pot

RELATED ARTICLES

China tops countries persecuting citizens beyond borders: Freedom House
China tops countries persecuting citizens beyond borders: Freedom House
2021/02/05 20:18
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
Taiwanese man to be prosecuted for stealing money from lost wallet
2021/01/19 18:27
US Navy Triton drone flies deep into Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton drone flies deep into Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/01/13 10:45
US spy plane flies over Taiwan's ADIZ
US spy plane flies over Taiwan's ADIZ
2020/12/23 11:32
Taiwan Pizza Hut offering spicy hot pot pizza
Taiwan Pizza Hut offering spicy hot pot pizza
2020/11/18 10:50

Updated : 2021-04-23 20:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22