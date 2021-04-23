Alexa
Hong Kong ICT Awards 2021 opens for enrolment

By Hong Kong ICT Awards 2021, Media OutReach
2021/04/23 17:50

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 April 2021 - The Hong Kong ICT Awards (HKICTA) 2021 is open for enrolment today (April 23). Entries of locally developed information and communications technology (ICT) products and solutions are invited to compete for the Grand Awards in the eight award categories, and the top accolade of the competition - the Award of the Year. The deadline for enrolment is July 16, 2021.


Steered by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), the HKICTA 2021 is organised by eight local industry associations and professional bodies. The award categories and respective Leading Organisers are listed below:


Award Categories

Leading Organisers

Digital Entertainment Award

Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association

FinTech Award

The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers

ICT Startup Award

Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association

Smart Business Award

Hong Kong Computer Society

Smart Living Award

Hong Kong Information Technology Federation

Smart Mobility Award

GS1 Hong Kong

Smart People Award

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Student Innovation Award

Hong Kong New Emerging Technology Education Association


A Grand Award will be granted in each category. A Grand Judging Panel, to be led this year by the President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Professor Wei Shyy, will select the Award of the Year from the eight Grand Awardees.


Since its debut in 2006, the HKICTA has endeavoured to recognise and promote outstanding ICT inventions and applications, thereby encouraging the pursuit of innovation and excellence among Hong Kong's ICT professionals and enterprises to meet business and social needs, bring benefits to the community through adoption of innovation and technology, and foster Hong Kong's smart city development together.


Details of the HKICTA are available on the thematic website (www.hkictawards.hk). Enquiries can be made to the OGCIO at 2582 4318 or by emailing hkictawards@ogcio.gov.hk.

