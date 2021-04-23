4 China Airlines cargo pilots test positive for COVID in 1 week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four air cargo pilots working for China Airlines have tested positive for COVID-19 within one week, prompting the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to expand testing of air cargo crews for the carrier during home quarantine and self-health monitoring.

On Tuesday (April 20), two China Airlines air cargo pilots were diagnosed with COVID-19 and two more cargo pilots from the carrier were diagnosed on Friday (April 23). Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) at a press conference on Friday said that as a result of the infections, testing will be expanded to 1,270 front cabin crew members from China Airlines and he urged rear cabin crew members and their families to promptly report if they have any symptoms.

Chen said that the two new cases reported on Friday are not believed to have come in contact with the pilots diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday. He said that he hopes to complete the expanded testing of China Airlines crew members as soon as possible to clarify the situation.

The new measures require airline crews who are not in quarantine and off duty to take a coronavirus test within three days after their holidays end. Aircrew members who are on duty will be asked to continue to observe the three-day quarantine after entry and take a coronavirus test after their quarantine ends.

Since April 15, the CECC had relaxed its quarantine regulations for aircrews. Long-haul flights entering Level 3 pandemic areas are required to undergo three days of quarantine and a nucleic acid test afterward.

After taking the test, they must undergo another 11 days of self-health monitoring. Those who served on short-haul flights to Level 3 areas but did not enter their borders, must undergo 14 days of self-health monitoring.

Chen said that he hopes to clarify the route of infection before discussing whether to tighten the rules for flight crews.

Of Friday's new cases, case No. 1,091 is the son of an Indonesian cargo pilot who works for China Airlines and was diagnosed with the virus in Australia. Case No. 1,091, is an Indonesian pilot who is a colleague of the pilot diagnosed in Australia.

Chen said that an epidemiological investigation is still underway and the source of case No. 1,091's infection has yet to be clarified. Meanwhile, the pilot who tested positive in Australia is not being included among Taiwan's confirmed cases.