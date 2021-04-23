Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID cases from Belgium, India

FILE - In this Friday, March 20, 2020 file photo, a man riding a bicycle takes photographs in a virtually empty Grand Place in Brussels. The European ... FILE - In this Friday, March 20, 2020 file photo, a man riding a bicycle takes photographs in a virtually empty Grand Place in Brussels. The European Union unveiled Wednesday May 13, 2020, its plan to help confinement-tortured citizens across the 27 nations salvage their summer vacations after months of coronavirus lockdown and resurrect Europe’s badly battered tourism industry. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (April 23) announced two local and two imported coronavirus cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced all four cases at a press conference. The imported cases originated in India and Belgium.

Each had submitted the negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of their flight to Taiwan, and each was sent directly to an epidemic prevention hotel or quarantine center upon arriving in the country.

According to Chen, case No. 1,088 is an Indian man in his 30s who came to Taiwan for work on April 6. When his quarantine ended on April 21, he was taken to a hospital to undergo a self-paid coronavirus test.

On April 23, he tested positive for COVID-19, with a Ct value of 32, while a second test resulted in a Ct value of 33. He was found to be positive for both IgM and IgG antibodies.

The case was asymptomatic during his stay in Taiwan, and the health department has listed 5 contacts. Of these, one has entered home isolation, while four have been told to start self-health monitoring.

Chen stated that case No. 1,089 is a Belgian male in his 40s who came to Taiwan for work on April 6. On April 20, while still in quarantine, he developed a headache, sore throat, runny nose, and abnormalities with his senses of smell and taste.

The next day, the health department arranged for a coronavirus test, and he was diagnosed on April 23, with a Ct value of 20. Since he had not come into contact with others during his quarantine and the medical staff who examined him had worn proper protective gear, no contacts have been listed in his case.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 201,735 COVID-19 tests, with 199,900 coming back negative. Out of the 1,090 officially confirmed cases, 970 were imported, 78 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

One person (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. The status of one recent case has yet to be determined, and three cases are currently under investigation (cases 1,078, 1,079, and 1,091).

Up until now, 11 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country, while 1,044 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 35 patients still undergoing treatment.