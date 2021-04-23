Alexa
Microsoft promotes cloud datacenters with virtual tour

Malaysia to host 1 of 10 centers slated to open in 2021

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/23 16:30
Microsoft is rapidly expanding the number of its datacenters 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American software giant Microsoft recently offered a virtual tour to help the public gain a better understanding of its international datacenter plans, reports said Friday (April 23).

The company currently operates more than 200 datacenters in 34 countries, and it hopes to open more centers in at least 10 additional countries in 2021. One potential host country is Malaysia, according to a ZDNet report.

The new virtual tour introduces the centers’ preventative measures against hacking, environmentally-friendly energy supplies, and advanced server systems, CNA reported. Special security measures are in place to manage access and to prevent staff or visitors from bringing or taking unauthorized objects.

Microsoft reportedly spends US$1 billion (NT$28 billion) per year on upgrading the software and hardware at the datacenters and on safeguarding the security of staff and information.

According to company officials, Microsoft is on track to open 50 to 100 datacenters per year.
