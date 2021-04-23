Superdry returns to Taiwan after unexpected exit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British fashion group Superdry has made a comeback to the Taiwanese market after an unexpected exit last year.

Following its decision to withdraw from the country last November after its contract was terminated, Superdry has returned and is planning to open four locations in the first half of 2021. Instead of its previous franchiser, Hong Kong-based Bauhaus, it is now carried by Taiwan's Starlike International, which specializes in distributing international sport and casual brands.

Starlike said earlier this month that the style of clothing introduced by the British brand would differ from past designs. The prices have also been adjusted to create a new brand image, it explained.

Since its return to Taiwan, Superdry has already opened three stores at the Metro Walk Shopping Center in Taoyuan, the Top City Department Store in Taichung, and the Hanshin Arena Shopping Plaza in Kaohsiung. A new location is set to open at Hsinchu's Sogo Department Store in the coming weeks.

The brand is expected to land in Greater Taipei as early as September and open at least 20 locations around the country within five years, according to Starlike. The fashion retailer has promised to enhance its anti-counterfeiting efforts to instill confidence in its loyal customers.