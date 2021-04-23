Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to recruit 70 English teaching assistants from US in 2021

Country gearing up to help students improve English proficiency

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/23 17:15
English teaching assistant in class (Ministry of Education photo)

English teaching assistant in class (Ministry of Education photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is expanding the scale of English teaching assistant recruitment in the 2021 academic year as the country seeks to be a bilingual society by 2030.

The initiative will be implemented via the English Teaching Fellow (ETF) Scholarship Program conducted by Fulbright Taiwan, Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. The foundation, a platform promoting English language learning and cultural exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan, has been working with the Ministry of Education (MOE) through the English Teaching Assistant (ETA) Program since 2003.

MOE expects to hire 70 people from the U.S., who have a master’s degree in Education or a TESOL certificate. The educators will help create an environment inducive to English learning in Taiwan’s junior high and elementary schools.

Not only will they assume an assisting role in classes, but they will also join students in a variety of activities. These encompass club activities, sports, reading sessions, theatrical performances, outdoor ventures, camp events, and many others, to cultivate English speaking skills amongst the pupils, according to MOE.

MOE announced this week a policy objective that involves enhancing English proficiency for college students. At least 50 percent of sophomores across six universities should be able to reach the B2 level of the CEFR standards, which entail an upper intermediate language ability in English.

Read more:
US promotes English teacher training base in southern Taiwan amid closer ties
Fulbright Taiwan
English Teaching Fellow
English Teaching Assistant
ETF
ETA
Taiwan
U.S.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earth Day 2021: Taiwanese magazine wages war on ocean trash
Earth Day 2021: Taiwanese magazine wages war on ocean trash
2021/04/22 21:35
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
2021/04/22 17:12
Taiwan unchanged on eventual goal of abolishing death penalty: Minister of justice
Taiwan unchanged on eventual goal of abolishing death penalty: Minister of justice
2021/04/22 16:50
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
2021/04/22 12:47
Taiwan, Somaliland foreign ministers talk cooperation in videoconference
Taiwan, Somaliland foreign ministers talk cooperation in videoconference
2021/04/22 11:48

Updated : 2021-04-23 17:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot