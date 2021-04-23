Taiwan to recruit 70 English teaching assistants from US in 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is expanding the scale of English teaching assistant recruitment in the 2021 academic year as the country seeks to be a bilingual society by 2030.

The initiative will be implemented via the English Teaching Fellow (ETF) Scholarship Program conducted by Fulbright Taiwan, Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. The foundation, a platform promoting English language learning and cultural exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan, has been working with the Ministry of Education (MOE) through the English Teaching Assistant (ETA) Program since 2003.

MOE expects to hire 70 people from the U.S., who have a master’s degree in Education or a TESOL certificate. The educators will help create an environment inducive to English learning in Taiwan’s junior high and elementary schools.

Not only will they assume an assisting role in classes, but they will also join students in a variety of activities. These encompass club activities, sports, reading sessions, theatrical performances, outdoor ventures, camp events, and many others, to cultivate English speaking skills amongst the pupils, according to MOE.

MOE announced this week a policy objective that involves enhancing English proficiency for college students. At least 50 percent of sophomores across six universities should be able to reach the B2 level of the CEFR standards, which entail an upper intermediate language ability in English.

