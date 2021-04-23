Alexa
Russia starts pulling troops from Crimea, reports say

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/23 07:07
Russian troops conducted drills in Crimea earlier this week, alarming the West

Russia has started pulling its troops back from Crimea, the Ukrainian region annexed by Moscow in 2014, the TASS and Interfax news agencies reported on Friday.

"Military units and formations are currently marching to railway loading stations and airfields, and loading onto landing ships, railway platforms and military transport aircraft," the agencies, which are pro-Kremlin, quoted a Russian Defense Ministry statement as saying.

It comes one day after the country's Defense Ministry said Russia would also withdraw most of their soldiers from the Ukrainian border.

Russia does keep a permanent contingent of forces along its 1,200-mile-long land frontier with Ukraine.

But the build-up of tens of thousands of army personnel had alarmed Western governments, sparking fears of a wider military intervention by Moscow.

EU officials estimated that the number was as high as 100,000 near the border as well as in Crimea.

The Russian military carried out a series of drills there earlier this week.

Russia has used troops in unmarked uniforms in the annexed region in the past, and also supported separatists in an ongoing conflict in Ukraine's east.

The fighting there has cost some 14,000 lives despite a series of cease-fires.

jf/rt (Reuters, Interfax)

