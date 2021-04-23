3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week

TAPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (April 23) announced that three males infected with COVID-19 visited major mosques in Taipei and Tayuan, as well as a PX Mart in recent days.

At a press conference on Friday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two local cases of COVID-19. The two latest local cases are tied to an Indonesian cargo pilot who had just been diagnosed with the disease overseas.

The CECC announced that on Wednesday (April 21), it received notice from an airline that an Indonesian cargo pilot in his 40s had flown to Australia on Tuesday (April 20). Once in Australia, he began to experience a sore throat and soon tested positive for COVID-19.

Chen stated that of the 58 contacts listed for the pilot, two have tested positive for the virus thus far. The two positive cases include Case No. 1090, an Indonesian male in his teens who is a relative of the pilot, and Case No. 1091 is an Indonesian male in his 50s who was a colleague of the pilot.

On April 16, although Case No. 1091 felt fatigued and slightly hot, he, the pilot, and the Case No. 1090 went to the Taipei Grand Mosque together that day. On April 19, they also visited the At-Taqwa Mosque in Taoyuan (time still unknown) and the PX Mart in Taoyuan's Luzhu District, at about 4 p.m.

Chen stressed that the Taipei Grand Mosque's activities were in compliance with epidemic prevention regulations. Based on a preliminary investigation, Chen said that there were about 400 people in the Taipei Grand Mosque on April 16, with 200 indoors and 200 outdoors.

The CECC head that in terms of risk assessment, the worshipers were not standing that close together and were not at the mosque for a very long period of time. Nevertheless, he said that the incident cannot be taken lightly and the epidemiological investigation will continue.

As for the At-Taqwa Mosque, Chen said that a few people came to worship and did not come into contact with others on April 19.

In addition to the two contacts of the pilot who have tested positive, eight have received negative results, 23 are awaiting results, and 25 have yet to be tested. As a precaution, expanded testing will be carried out for all air cargo crews currently undergoing quarantine and self-health monitoring.

If one believes that have suspected symptoms, but sure to wear a mask at all times and seek medical attention immediately. When seeking medical treatment, people should be sure to inform the doctor of their travel history, occupation, and contact history, and compile a TOCC (travel, occupation, contact, and cluster) report for timely diagnosis and notification.

For more information, visit the CDC website or call the toll-free epidemic prevention hotline 1922 (or 0800-001922).