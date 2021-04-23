Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week

COVID cases also visited At-Taqwa Mosque and PX Mart in Taoyuan on Monday

  230
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/23 15:43
Taipei Grand Mosque. 

Taipei Grand Mosque.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (April 23) announced that three males infected with COVID-19 visited major mosques in Taipei and Tayuan, as well as a PX Mart in recent days.

At a press conference on Friday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two local cases of COVID-19. The two latest local cases are tied to an Indonesian cargo pilot who had just been diagnosed with the disease overseas.

The CECC announced that on Wednesday (April 21), it received notice from an airline that an Indonesian cargo pilot in his 40s had flown to Australia on Tuesday (April 20). Once in Australia, he began to experience a sore throat and soon tested positive for COVID-19.

Chen stated that of the 58 contacts listed for the pilot, two have tested positive for the virus thus far. The two positive cases include Case No. 1090, an Indonesian male in his teens who is a relative of the pilot, and Case No. 1091 is an Indonesian male in his 50s who was a colleague of the pilot.

On April 16, although Case No. 1091 felt fatigued and slightly hot, he, the pilot, and the Case No. 1090 went to the Taipei Grand Mosque together that day. On April 19, they also visited the At-Taqwa Mosque in Taoyuan (time still unknown) and the PX Mart in Taoyuan's Luzhu District, at about 4 p.m.

Chen stressed that the Taipei Grand Mosque's activities were in compliance with epidemic prevention regulations. Based on a preliminary investigation, Chen said that there were about 400 people in the Taipei Grand Mosque on April 16, with 200 indoors and 200 outdoors.

The CECC head that in terms of risk assessment, the worshipers were not standing that close together and were not at the mosque for a very long period of time. Nevertheless, he said that the incident cannot be taken lightly and the epidemiological investigation will continue.

As for the At-Taqwa Mosque, Chen said that a few people came to worship and did not come into contact with others on April 19.

In addition to the two contacts of the pilot who have tested positive, eight have received negative results, 23 are awaiting results, and 25 have yet to be tested. As a precaution, expanded testing will be carried out for all air cargo crews currently undergoing quarantine and self-health monitoring.

If one believes that have suspected symptoms, but sure to wear a mask at all times and seek medical attention immediately. When seeking medical treatment, people should be sure to inform the doctor of their travel history, occupation, and contact history, and compile a TOCC (travel, occupation, contact, and cluster) report for timely diagnosis and notification.

For more information, visit the CDC website or call the toll-free epidemic prevention hotline 1922 (or 0800-001922).
Covid cases
Covid infections
coronavirus infections
coronavirus cases
COVID-19 infections
COVID-19 cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Kazakh woman tests positive for COVID after arriving in Taiwan
Kazakh woman tests positive for COVID after arriving in Taiwan
2021/04/22 15:44
168 Taiwan contacts listed for 2 Covid-positive pilots
168 Taiwan contacts listed for 2 Covid-positive pilots
2021/04/21 18:03
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID after returning from Slovakia
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID after returning from Slovakia
2021/04/21 15:35
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain
2021/04/20 14:44
Indian tests positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine ends
Indian tests positive for COVID after Taiwan quarantine ends
2021/04/19 14:25

Updated : 2021-04-23 16:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies