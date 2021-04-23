Taiwan's National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University steps up ‘doctor-engineer’ talent cultivation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) will introduce workers from the tech sector this year as mentors to help align the university’s curricula with industry requirements.

The mentors will be contributing their expertise to NYCU’s “doctor-engineer course.” The course, launched last year, allows students from the School of Medicine to take up both medical and engineering studies and be equipped with professional skills from both fields.

The approach exemplifies one of the core objectives of the newly-merged university, which is to incorporate the strengths of Yang Ming and Chiao Tung universities. Future doctors from NYCU will be able to access various technologies for their practice, including AI, big data analysis, smart healthcare, and subhealth management, CNA quoted Albert Yang (楊智傑), director of NYCU Center for Smart Healthcare, as saying.

Arrangements will be made for the students to attend tech events in the private sector, work as interns, and visit medical institutes. Once they complete the course, students will receive an academic certificate certifying their expertise in engineering and IT.

The Ministry of Education greenlighted the merger of National Yang-Ming University and National Chiao-Tung University in June 2020, for better coordination of resources and diversified academic disciplines and to create a competitive edge. The merger is lauded as a move to boost its prowess in biotech development