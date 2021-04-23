Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (April 23) announced two new local cases of COVID-19, both of whom, along with an infected pilot, went to a mosque in Taipei on April 16.

At a press conference on Friday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two local cases of COVID-19. The two latest local cases are tied to an Indonesian cargo pilot who had just been diagnosed with the disease overseas.

The CECC announced that on Wednesday (April 21), it received notice from an airline that an Indonesian cargo pilot in his 40s had flown to Australia on Tuesday (April 20). Once in Australia, he began to experience a sore throat and soon tested positive for COVID-19.

The CECC immediately launched an epidemiological investigation of the pilot's recent movements and contacts in Taiwan. Among his contacts in Taiwan, two have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chen said that Case No. 1090 is an Indonesian male in his teens who is a relative of the pilot and had no recent history of traveling abroad. On Wednesday, he was told to begin self-health monitoring, and the health department arranged for him to undergo a coronavirus test.

On Thursday (April 22), he began to experience a dry throat and dizziness, among other symptoms and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday (April 23), with a Ct value of 30.

According to Chen, Case No. 1091 is an Indonesian male in his 50s who was a colleague of the pilot. He had been on duty in the U.S. from April 4 to April 10 and was asymptomatic during that period.

After returning to Taiwan, he underwent quarantine until April 15. A coronavirus test taken at the time came back negative.

On April 16, he felt fatigued and slightly hot. At noon that same day, he, the pilot, and Case No. 1090 went to a mosque in Taipei together.

He developed a mild cough on April 18. After taking over-the-counter medication, his symptoms improved.

As he was planning to visit relatives in Indonesia, he paid to take a coronavirus test on Wednesday. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, with a Ct value of 27.