90% of TSMC production takes place in Taiwan: MOEA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) issued a rare statement Thursday (April 22) on the business strategies of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in response to rumors that the company may increase production in China amid the ongoing drought.

As the worst drought in half a century continues to add strain to Taiwan's semiconductor industry, local media reports have suggested that TSMC is considering moving its monthly production of 20,000 12-inch wafers to its Nanjing factory. While the company on Thursday declined to comment on "market rumors," it emphasized that Taiwan will continue to serve as an important production base.

In its statement, the MOEA emphasized that the semiconductor manufacturing giant has made all its business plans using Taiwan as a focus. It said the company not only stations its operation headquarters and research development centers in the country but also makes its recruitment decisions here.

The MOEA said about 90 percent of TSMC's total production takes place in Taiwan and that it just held a topping-out ceremony for its 3-nanometer chip foundry at Tainan's Southern Taiwan Science Park last year. It said a total of NT$2 trillion (US$71.1 billion) were invested in the Tainan facility.

Meanwhile, the ministry promised to prepare in advance the water and electricity needed for Taiwanese industries. It said it will continue to work closely with TSMC to maintain its global technology leadership position.