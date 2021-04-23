Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Domestic demand, exports to drive Taiwan’s economic growth above 5%

In case of post-COVID global recovery, GDP could grow even faster: TIER

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/23 14:00
TIER is first think tank to predict Taiwan's economy will grow by more than 5 percent in 2021. 

TIER is first think tank to predict Taiwan's economy will grow by more than 5 percent in 2021.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Based on domestic demand and exports, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) has predicted the country’s economy will grow by more than 5 percent this year, reports said Friday (April 23).

The institute’s latest estimate for 2021 reached 5.03 percent, up 0.73 percent compared to their previous forecast, made in January, CNA reported.

Despite the tumultuous effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the global manufacturing sector has barely been affected, with indicators showing a steady recovery ahead, according to TIER.

The United States and China were performing well compared to a low base in 2020, while in Taiwan, the information technology sector’s launch of 5G and investments fueled by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) amounted to GDP growth.

Both the international situation and the increase of domestic demand have shown a positive trend, and if the global economy can recover relatively quickly from the pandemic, TIER said it can not exclude revising its growth forecast again.
economy
economic growth rate
GDP
pandemic
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research
TIER
domestic consumption
TSMC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan academic says return to normalcy by year's end unlikely
Taiwan academic says return to normalcy by year's end unlikely
2021/04/22 15:32
Malaysia issues $800 mln U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign
Malaysia issues $800 mln U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign
2021/04/22 12:00
Central Bank reveals three most profitable foreign banks in Taiwan
Central Bank reveals three most profitable foreign banks in Taiwan
2021/04/21 21:23
Australia shares suffer worst day in nearly 2 months on virus resurgence
Australia shares suffer worst day in nearly 2 months on virus resurgence
2021/04/21 21:00
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
2021/04/21 16:55

Updated : 2021-04-23 14:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies