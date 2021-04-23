Green added to Cricket Australia contracted list, 5 dropped

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Allrounder Cameron Green has been given his first full contract with Cricket Australia after playing all four tests against India and leading the domestic first-class competition with 922 runs at an average of almost 77 and three centuries.

Not so lucky were Joe Burns, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, who were not among the 17 players to receive 2021-22 national contracts announced Friday.

Up-and-coming opener Will Pucovksi also missed out after making his test debut last season. Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne the only test regular specialist batters on the list.

“Cameron is a player we believe will play an important role for Australian cricket after his impressive breakout summer,” national selectors chairman Trevor Hohns said. “His 84 in the second-innings against India at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) demonstrated excellent technique and resolve and we are confident his bowling will be impactful at international level."

Hohns said Australian men’s teams were in a good position for success across all three formats.

“We applaud the players for the professionalism and commitment they displayed in incredibly challenging circumstances last year, which involved hard quarantines and many months in biosecure hubs,” Hohns said. “While the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was deservedly won by India, our players can nonetheless be proud of their efforts across all formats.

Smith, Labuschagne and Warner are all ranked among the top 10 test batters, and Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are rated in the top 10 fast bowlers.

Hohns said players from outside the contracted last will have a chance to push for selection.

“There is a considerable amount of international cricket to be played across all formats in the next 12 months and the door to national selection is never closed,” Hohns said.

Test captain Tim Paine was one of two wicketkeepers on the list, with the other being short-form incumbent Alex Carey.

Those international matches are highlighted by the Ashes tour by England following and the Twenty20 World Cup.

Cricket Australia contracted players for 2021-22: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

