AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A Coati, a diurnal mammal native to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southwestern United States, stands on the side of a road after bio... A Coati, a diurnal mammal native to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southwestern United States, stands on the side of a road after biologist Claudio Monteza installed a set of camera traps in the dense tropical rainforest in San Lorenzo, Panama, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Monteza has shifted his research to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and has been taking his doctoral classes virtually. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Used security gear worn in the COVID-19 area overflows a trash can at Clinicas Hospital in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J... Used security gear worn in the COVID-19 area overflows a trash can at Clinicas Hospital in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A boat sits idle on the banks of Villa Victoria Dam, the main water supply for Mexico City residents, on the outskirts of Toluca, Mexico, Thursday, Ap... A boat sits idle on the banks of Villa Victoria Dam, the main water supply for Mexico City residents, on the outskirts of Toluca, Mexico, Thursday, April 22, 2021. The mayor of Mexico City said the drought was the worst in 30 years, and that problem can be seen at the series of reservoirs that bring in water from other states to supply the capital. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A funeral worker asks for his photo to be taken through one of the used coffins he is moving following cremations at La Recoleta cemetery during the c... A funeral worker asks for his photo to be taken through one of the used coffins he is moving following cremations at La Recoleta cemetery during the coronavirus pandemic in Santiago, Chile, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Enthusiasts practice yoga, keeping a social distance as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, at a rooftop in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Apri... Enthusiasts practice yoga, keeping a social distance as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, at a rooftop in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A family cooks breakfast over a campfire at a squatters settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, occupied by people who can no l... A family cooks breakfast over a campfire at a squatters settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, occupied by people who can no longer pay their rent because of restrictions on economic activity aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Ana Beatriz sleeps on a mattress while her mother Debora Estanislau, who before the new coronavirus pandemic hit made a living as a domestic worker co... Ana Beatriz sleeps on a mattress while her mother Debora Estanislau, who before the new coronavirus pandemic hit made a living as a domestic worker cooks, in the house where she lives with her four children at the Cidade de Deus favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Wearing a mask and a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, 10-year-old Jade Chan Puc writes in her workbook during the first day of c... Wearing a mask and a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, 10-year-old Jade Chan Puc writes in her workbook during the first day of class at the Valentín Gomez Farias Indigenous Primary School in Montebello, Hecelchakan, Campeche state, Monday, April 19, 2021. Campeche is the first state to transition back to the classroom after a year of remote learning due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina)

Accompanied by her granddaughter, 74-year-old Elizabeth Nader waits for an ambulance to be transported to the therapy unit for patients with COVID-19 ... Accompanied by her granddaughter, 74-year-old Elizabeth Nader waits for an ambulance to be transported to the therapy unit for patients with COVID-19 at the emergency entrance of the HRAN public hospital in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Relatives attend the wake of Indigenous leader Sandra Liliana Peña in El Porvenir, Colombia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The governor of the reservatio... Relatives attend the wake of Indigenous leader Sandra Liliana Peña in El Porvenir, Colombia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The governor of the reservation La Laguna-Siberia in the Cauca state was killed Tuesday morning by unidentified gunmen men near her home. (AP Photo)

Family members pose for photos near lava flowing from Pacaya Volcano near El Patrocinio village in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Friday, April 16, 20... Family members pose for photos near lava flowing from Pacaya Volcano near El Patrocinio village in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Ana Mendez Casteñeda smokes marijuana during "Fumaton 420" outside the national Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The demonstrators are ... Ana Mendez Casteñeda smokes marijuana during "Fumaton 420" outside the national Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The demonstrators are calling for the legalization of marijuana. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

APRIL 15-22, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Rebecca Blackwell in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com