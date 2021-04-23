Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 12:00
Ana Mendez Casteñeda smokes marijuana during "Fumaton 420" outside the national Senate in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The demonstrators are ...
Family members pose for photos near lava flowing from Pacaya Volcano near El Patrocinio village in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Friday, April 16, 20...
Relatives attend the wake of Indigenous leader Sandra Liliana Peña in El Porvenir, Colombia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The governor of the reservatio...
Accompanied by her granddaughter, 74-year-old Elizabeth Nader waits for an ambulance to be transported to the therapy unit for patients with COVID-19 ...
Wearing a mask and a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, 10-year-old Jade Chan Puc writes in her workbook during the first day of c...
Ana Beatriz sleeps on a mattress while her mother Debora Estanislau, who before the new coronavirus pandemic hit made a living as a domestic worker co...
A family cooks breakfast over a campfire at a squatters settlement on a hilltop in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, occupied by people who can no l...
Enthusiasts practice yoga, keeping a social distance as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, at a rooftop in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Apri...
A funeral worker asks for his photo to be taken through one of the used coffins he is moving following cremations at La Recoleta cemetery during the c...
A boat sits idle on the banks of Villa Victoria Dam, the main water supply for Mexico City residents, on the outskirts of Toluca, Mexico, Thursday, Ap...
Used security gear worn in the COVID-19 area overflows a trash can at Clinicas Hospital in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J...
A Coati, a diurnal mammal native to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southwestern United States, stands on the side of a road after bio...

APRIL 15-22, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Rebecca Blackwell in Mexico City.

Updated : 2021-04-23 13:12 GMT+08:00

