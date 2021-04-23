Taiwan inmate's creation wins 1st prize in national art competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An inmate at Pingtung Prison has won the top honor at the "2021 National Lantern Competition" for her dazzling lantern creation, "Spring Dawn."

Inspired by Japanese culture, the installation uses 2,000 cherry blossoms and different varieties of birds to signify Taiwan’s economic prosperity and acceptance of different cultures. The creator, who goes by the nickname Xiao Hua (小華), said she hopes people around the world can enjoy the freedom of birds and radiate flower-like beauty when the pandemic ends.

Tsai Ho-feng (蔡合峰), supervisor of the prison's lantern class, said Xiao Hua had demonstrated great perseverance in creating "Spring Dawn." Although her technique has yet to reach the professional level, her discipline shows in her work, he said.

Pingtung Prison warden Chou Hui-huang (周輝煌) pointed out that although inmates chose a lifestyle that disrupted social order, they are trying to pursue comfort just like other people. Being behind bars allows them to reflect on past actions and guide them toward a new direction, he added.