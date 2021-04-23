Periphery of Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, greater Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although Typhoon Surigae is turning away from Taiwan today (April 23), easterly winds are still likely to bring rains from the cyclone to the east coast, greater Taipei, and other northern areas, as well as mountainous regions of western, central, and southern Taiwan.

As of 2 a.m., Typhoon Surigae was 690 kilometers east of Taiwan's southernmost point of Eluanbi, moving east-northeast at 20 kilometers per hour, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). The typhoon has a radius of 180 km and is packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kph, with gusts of up to 162 kph.

The CWB predicts that easterly and northeasterly winds will blow moisture from Surigae towards Taiwan, likely bringing brief rainfall to eastern Taiwan and mountainous parts of greater Taipei as well as scattered showers to other parts of the north. In the afternoon, thunderstorms are possible in mountainous western areas, while mountainous areas of eastern, central, and southern Taiwan could see heavy rain.

Highs in northern and eastern Taiwan will climb to between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius, while highs in central and southern areas could reach 30 to 32 degrees. Temperatures near mountainous areas and river valleys could rise to between 33 and 34 degrees.

The CWB warned of large waves on the north coast near Keelung, eastern Taiwan (including Orchid Island and Green Island), the Hengchun Peninsula, coastal southwest areas, and Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. The Hengchun Peninsula in particular could see waves ranging from 3 to 5 meters in height.



(NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Surigae)

Local fog or low-lying clouds in Kinmen and Matsu could affect visibility today. Passengers to and from those islands should monitor the status of their flight in case of delays due to poor visibility, while motorists on the islands should keep an eye on traffic broadcasts.

On Saturday (April 24), western Taiwan will see partly cloudy to sunny skies, while the east could see brief rains, and mountainous areas could experience scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. On Sunday (April 25), a new weather front will blow in from China, bringing moisture and increasing the odds of localized showers and thunderstorms across the nation.

The weather will be unstable from Monday to Tuesday (April 26 to 27), with skies across the country ranging from partly cloudy to sunny. Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms are still likely during this period.

By Wednesday (April 28), cloud cover will increase, and the probability of scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon will rise. Another weather front is predicted to move in from the north on Thursday (April 29) and potentially bring significant rainfall to much of the country.