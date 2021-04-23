Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 04:14
Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .393; Mercedes, Chicago, .390; Bogaerts, Boston, .385; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .383; Martinez, Boston, .368; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .365; Cruz, Minnesota, .353; Gurriel, Houston, .333; Mullins, Baltimore, .328; Walsh, Los Angeles, .327.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 20; Martinez, Boston, 17; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Eaton, Chicago, 13; France, Seattle, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Solak, Texas, 13.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 20; N.Lowe, Texas, 17; Devers, Boston, 16; Olson, Oakland, 15; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 15; Franco, Baltimore, 15; Cruz, Minnesota, 14; C.Santana, Kansas City, 14; Eaton, Chicago, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 25; Martinez, Boston, 25; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 23; Mercedes, Chicago, 23; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Robert, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bichette, Toronto, 21.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Arroyo, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; 8 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Alberto, Kansas City, 2; Baddoo, Detroit, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Ramos, Detroit, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Luplow, Cleveland, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; N.Lowe, Texas, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 5.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Canha, Oakland, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Semien, Toronto, 4; 8 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 7 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Rodón, Chicago, 0.47; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.73; Lynn, Chicago, 0.92; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.00; Matz, Toronto, 1.47; Means, Baltimore, 1.52; Cole, New York, 1.82; Boyd, Detroit, 2.03; Civale, Cleveland, 2.18.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 48; Cole, New York, 39; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 36; Berríos, Minnesota, 30; Bundy, Los Angeles, 28; Lynn, Chicago, 27; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Rodón, Chicago, 24; Means, Baltimore, 23.

Updated : 2021-04-23 07:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22