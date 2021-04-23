Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lady Vols sign Sun Belt player of year Dye as grad transfer

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 05:25
Lady Vols sign Sun Belt player of year Dye as grad transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Lady Vols have signed Alexus Dye, the Sun Belt Conference player of the Year, as a graduate transfer.

Coach Kellie Harper announced the signing Thursday.

The 6-foot forward is graduating in May at Troy and has one season remaining thanks to the NCAA granting an additional year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

From Birmingham, Alabama, Dye averaged 16.6 points and 12.6 rebounds in 28 games for Troy. She led the nation with 23 double-doubles and ranked second with 352 total rebounds. She shot 49.5% from the floor and 73.7% at the free throw line.

She was even better against Power Five or Southeastern Conference teams, averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds a game. She had a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds in an 84-80 first-round loss to No. 2 seed Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament.

Dye is the fifth graduate transfer in Lady Vols' history and the third in Harper's tenure.

___

More AP women’s college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Updated : 2021-04-23 07:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22