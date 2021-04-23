Alexa
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 04:14
INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 200 000 020 4 9 0
Detroit 010 010 000 2 9 0

Keller, Underwood Jr. (6), Howard (7), Stratton (8), Rodríguez (9) and Stallings; Ureña, Cisnero (8), Soto (8), Lange (9), Norris (9) and Ramos. W_Howard 2-1. L_Cisnero 0-1. Sv_Rodríguez (3). HRs_Detroit, Jones (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 002 002 400 6 14 14 1
Cincinnati 100 003 310 3 11 13 1

(10 innings)

Widener, Bukauskas (6), R.Smith (7), Ginkel (7), López (8), C.Smith (8), Crichton (10), Al.Young (10) and C.Kelly; Hoffman, C.Fulmer (6), Doolittle (7), Romano (8), Sims (9), Pérez (10) and Barnhart. W_C.Smith 1-1. L_Sims 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (2), C.Kelly (1). Cincinnati, Winker (3), Castellanos (3), Suárez (3), Votto (3), India (3).

