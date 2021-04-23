Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Leicester beats West Brom 3-0 to strengthen hold on 3rd

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 05:25
Leicester beats West Brom 3-0 to strengthen hold on 3rd

Jamie Vardy ended his two-month goal drought as Leicester tightened its grip on a Champions League spot with a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Thursday that pushed the visitors closer to relegation.

Vardy had not netted in his previous 11 games but opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, with Jonny Evans and Kelechi Iheanacho adding goals before the break.

The win strengthened Leicester's hold on third place, putting the Foxes four points clear of Chelsea and West Ham.

West Brom remained nine points from safety in 19th place with six games left.

Leicester reached the FA Cup final for the first time in 52 years on Sunday, and Brendan Rodgers' team started in buoyant mood and could have gone ahead after three minutes.

Conor Townsend’s mistake allowed Iheanacho to run clean through but the forward -- with 12 goals in his previous 12 games — took a heavy touch which allowed Sam Johnstone to force him wide.

But Leicester took charge with two quick strikes as Vardy ended his long wait for a goal after 23 minutes.

Youri Tielemans’ pass split the Albion defense for Timothy Castagne to run clear and find Vardy to finish for his 15th goal of the season, but just a second in 20 games.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 when Callum Robinson deflected Tielemans’ corner perfectly for Evans to hammer home a header from six yards.

The Baggies were remarkably open, reminiscent of when they conceded 19 goals in Sam Allardyce’s first five home games, and Leicester wrapped the game up nine minutes before the break.

Vardy glided past Townsend to tee up Iheanacho, who continued his hot streak by firing into the roof of the net.

It came seconds after Pereira’s corner hit the top of Leicester’s bar but there was no way back for West Brom.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-23 07:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22