Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nielsen: at least 22.8 million watched Chauvin verdict

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 04:42
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney Eric Nelson, left, watches, after his ...
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, both on the right side of the ...
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Flo...

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney Eric Nelson, left, watches, after his ...

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, both on the right side of the ...

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Flo...

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 22.8 million Americans watched on television this week as former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The Nielsen company's estimate came from viewership figures on 10 different networks that carried Tuesday's verdict live. The actual audience was likely higher, however, since Nielsen's count did not include Court TV or ESPN, which also carried the verdict.

Word spread that the verdict was coming some 90 minutes before it was delivered, giving time for an audience to gather.

CNN, with an estimated 4.03 million viewers, had the biggest audience, according to Nielsen. ABC, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and CBS all had at least 3 million people watching.

Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes last May, sparking protests around the world.

Updated : 2021-04-23 07:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22