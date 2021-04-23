Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/23 04:22
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Thursday after dropping in afternoon trading on a report that President Biden will propose a hefty tax increase on the gains wealthy individuals reap from investments.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9%. Big Tech companies like Apple and Microsoft accounted for a good part of the losses. Investors are also focused on company earnings reports, the state of the virus outbreak, the pace of vaccinations and the prospects for the economic recovery to continue.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 38.44 points, or 0.9%, to 4,134.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 321.41 points, or 0.9%, to 33,815.90.

The Nasdaq fell 131.81 points, or 0.9%, to 13,818.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.01 points, or 0.3% to 2,232.61.

For the week

The S&P 500 is down 50.49 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 384.77 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 233.93 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 30.06 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 378.91 points, or 10.1%.

The Dow is up 3,209.42 points, or 10.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 930.13 points, or 7.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 257.76 points, or 13.1%.

Updated : 2021-04-23 07:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam