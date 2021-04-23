Alexa
Atlético beats Huesca to return to the top in Spanish league

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 03:26
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrartes after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Hue...
MADRID (AP) — Ángel Correa and Yannick Carrasco scored a goal in each half as Atlético Madrid defeated Huesca 2-0 Thursday to regain sole possession of the Spanish league lead.

The home victory left Atlético three points in front of second-place Real Madrid, which had provisionally taken the lead on Wednesday by winning 3-0 at Cádiz. Sevilla, which won 1-0 at Levante on Wednesday, was six points back in third place.

Fourth-place Barcelona can move back past Sevilla if it defeats Getafe at home later Thursday. .

Atlético was coming off a 5-0 rout of last-place Eibar after two consecutive setbacks had allowed Madrid and Barcelona to move closer to the top.

Correa opened the scoring after going past a defender inside the area and firing a low shot into the net in the 39th minute at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Carrasco sealed the victory for Diego Simeone's team by converting a cross inside the area in the 80th.

It was the second consecutive loss for Huesca, which stayed just inside the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-23 07:06 GMT+08:00

