Business events scheduled for the coming week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/23 03:21
Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, April 26

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for March, 8:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, April 27

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for February, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

WEDNESDAY, April 28

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 29

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for March, 10 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, April 30

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment costs for the first quarter, 8:30 a.m.

