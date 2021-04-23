Alexa
Atalanta draws 1-1 at Roma to remain 3rd in Serie A

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 03:23
ROME (AP) — Ten-man Atalanta wasted a chance to move into second place in Serie A with a 1-1 draw at Europa League semifinalist Roma on Thursday.

Still, Atalanta extended its unbeaten streak to six matches.

Former Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante equalized with a long-range shot midway through the second half — shortly after Atalanta fullback Robin Gosens picked up his second yellow card.

Ruslan Malinovskyi had given Atalanta an early lead.

Third-place Atalanta remained one point behind second-place AC Milan and moved level on points with fourth-place Juventus, which it beat last weekend.

Roma also finished with 10 men when Roger Ibañez picked up his second yellow in the final seconds of stoppage time.

Atalanta has qualified for the Champions League the past two seasons, reaching the quarterfinals and the Round of 16. The success of the small Bergamo-based club has been cited as one of the reasons why the failed Super League proposal wouldn't have been fair.

“Atalanta represent the antithesis to the Super League,” Atalanta general manager Umberto Marino said. “Football is about dreams, about earning your results.”

Roma, which faces Manchester United in the Europa League semifinals, remained seventh.

Napoli was playing Lazio later.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

