Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Top 25 Podcast: NFL draft preview from QBs to DBs

By RALPH D. RUSSO , AP College Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/23 01:41
Quarterback Justin Fields throws as part of a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Ph...
FILE - North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance throws at the school's football NFL Pro Day in Fargo, N.D., in this Friday, March, 12, 2021, file pho...

Quarterback Justin Fields throws as part of a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Ph...

FILE - North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance throws at the school's football NFL Pro Day in Fargo, N.D., in this Friday, March, 12, 2021, file pho...

The NFL draft will be top heavy with quarterbacks, starting with Trevor Lawrence at the very top.

Where will it go from there?

On this week’s AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, NFL draft analyst and reporter Eric Edholm of Yahoo! Sports joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview much-anticipated selections.

After Lawrence at No. 1, how does he rank the other four quarterbacks who could go off the board in the first 10 picks? Is Zach Wilson from BYU next in line? Maybe Ohio State's Justin Fields or North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

What are the deepest and thinnest positions in this draft class and how many players in the group receive truly elite grades?

Plus, UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois joins the show to talk about her role with the National Coalition for Minority Football Coaches.

The coalition, founded by Maryland's Mike Locksley, is starting a mentoring program for promising coaches of color in the hopes of creating more opportunities for them to become head coaches.

——

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://appodcasts.com/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-23 04:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies