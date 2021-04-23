Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Halep starts clay season with dominant win over Vondrousova

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 01:36
Romania's Simona Halep in action against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in their round of 16 women's singles match at the WTA tour in Stuttgart,...
Romania's Simona Halep in action against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in their round of 16 women's singles match at the WTA tour in Stuttgart,...
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Romania's Simona Halep in their round of 16 women's singles match at the WTA tour in Stuttgart,...
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany during their WTA Tour Ladies Singles Round of 16 tennis match at the Por...

Romania's Simona Halep in action against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in their round of 16 women's singles match at the WTA tour in Stuttgart,...

Romania's Simona Halep in action against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in their round of 16 women's singles match at the WTA tour in Stuttgart,...

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Romania's Simona Halep in their round of 16 women's singles match at the WTA tour in Stuttgart,...

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany during their WTA Tour Ladies Singles Round of 16 tennis match at the Por...

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Simona Halep returned from injury to start her clay-court season with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix.

The third-ranked Romanian was back on court for the first time since a shoulder injury forced her out of the Miami Open last month, and in only her second match since her straight-sets loss to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February.

There was no sign of rust as Halep wrapped up her win over Vondrousova in less than an hour without facing a single break point. She plays either eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals.

Karolina Pliskova hit 21 aces as she set up a meeting with top-ranked Ash Barty in the quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-3.

Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka swept past Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4, 6-2. Sabalenka next faces Anett Kontaveit after the Estonian eliminated Sofia Kenin on Wednesday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-23 04:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies