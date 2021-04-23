Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Painter hires Terry Johnson as new Boilermakers assistant

By Associated Press
2021/04/23 01:17
Painter hires Terry Johnson as new Boilermakers assistant

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter filled the second void on his coaching staff Thursday by hiring Terry Johnson from Ohio State.

Johnson spent the last seven seasons working under coach Chris Holtmann, the first three at Butler and the last four with the Buckeyes.

Last week, Painter brought back Paul Lusk for his second stint with the Boilermakers.

The two spots opened when Painter's top assistants, Micah Shrewsberry and Steve Lutz, both accepted head coaching jobs. Lusk is expected to help replace Shrewsberry, the new Penn State head coach and former Butler assistant who helped run the Boilermakers’ defense for the past two seasons.

Painter did not say whether Johnson would take over Lutz's role in running the Purdue offense.

“Terry comes to Purdue with a wealth of experience at successful basketball programs,” Painter said. “He has had success at both Butler and Ohio State on the floor and in recruiting high-quality student-athletes. He will be a very welcome addition to our program."

Johnson worked at Butler from 2007-2017 under three different coaches — Brad Stevens, Brandon Miller and Holtmann — before taking the Buckeyes job. Johnson also worked for one season under Dane Fife at Purdue-Fort Wayne.

“Being from Anderson, Indiana, I have known coach Painter for a long time and have been watching the program for a long time," Johnson said. “I’m really looking forward to join a great university and continue and enhance the success this program has had."

Johnson played baseball and basketball in college, finishing his career with the Purdue-Fort Wayne baseball team in 1998.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-23 02:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies