Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Offensive line, linebackers major areas of need for Chargers

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/23 00:29
Offensive line, linebackers major areas of need for Chargers

13. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-9)

LAST SEASON: The Chargers found their franchise quarterback with Justin Herbert setting rookie records for touchdowns and 300-yard games. Injuries on the offensive line and in the secondary played major roles in their squandering double-digit leads in four losses, and seven defeats came by eight points or less. Los Angeles won four straight to end 2020, but it wasn't enough to save coach Anthony Lynn's job.

FREE AGENCY: Lost TE Hunter Henry, C Dan Feeney, OT Sam Tevi, G Forrest Lamp, QB Tyrod Taylor, S Rayshawn Jenkins, LBs Denzel Perryman and Nick Vigil. Released CB Casey Hayward and OG Trai Turner. Signed C Corey Linsley, Gs Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi, TE Jared Cook, QB Chase Daniel, LB Kyle Fackrell, CB Ryan Smith. Re-signed CB Michael Davis.

THEY NEED: OT, TE, WR, LB, CB, S.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB, DE.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater, Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw, Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle, South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn.

OUTLOOK: GM Tom Telesco is on his third coach with Brandon Staley. Even though Telesco has done a good job selecting skill position players, he has missed badly on the offensive line. If Herbert is to continue to make progress, he needs better protection up front. With LA's defense switching to a 3-4 base scheme, there must be upgrades at linebacker, which has been lacking depth the past couple seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-04-23 02:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies