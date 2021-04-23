Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

History suggests Packers may try to move out of No. 29 spot

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/23 00:44
History suggests Packers may try to move out of No. 29 spot

No. 29 GREEN BAY PACKERS (14-4)

LAST SEASON: The Packers followed up a 13-3 regular season with an NFC championship game loss for a second straight year. QB Aaron Rodgers earned league MVP honors while leading a potent offense that also featured three other first-team All-Pros: OT David Bakhtiari, C Corey Linsley and WR Davante Adams. Linsley has since left for the Los Angeles Chargers. Bakhtiari’s status for the start of the 2021 season is uncertain after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31.

FREE AGENCY: Lost DE Montravius Adams, QB Tim Boyle, C Corey Linsley, G Lane Taylor, RB Jamaal Williams. Released LB Christian Kirksey, TE John Lovett, OT Rick Wagner. Signed LS Joe Fortunato. Re-signed RB Aaron Jones, CB Kevin King, TE Marcedes Lewis, DE Tyler Lancaster, S Will Redmond.

THEY NEED: CB, DL, OL, WR.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama DT Christian Barmore, Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman, Kentucky LB Jamin Davis, Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr., Georgia CB Eric Stokes.

OUTLOOK: GM Brian Gutekunst has traded within the first round each of the last three years, so don’t be surprised if the Packers move out of the No. 29 spot. The Packers focused on long-term development rather than short-term needs last year with a draft strategy that included trading up four spots to take Utah State QB Jordan Love in the first round. After coming so close to the Super Bowl the last two years, do they concentrate this time on guys who can help immediately? The NFC championship game loss underscored Green Bay’s need for cornerbacks to complement Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander, though the return of King provides some help there. The Packers haven’t selected any wideouts in the last two drafts. They may want to boost their offensive line depth after losing Linsley.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-04-23 02:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies