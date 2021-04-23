Free agency sets up Giants, Judge for NFL draft at No. 11

11. NEW YORK GIANTS (6-10)

LAST SEASON: Despite an 0-5 start and the loss of Saquon Barkley to a knee injury in the second game, Joe Judge's first season as an NFL coach ended with hope. The Giants had a chance to win the NFC East on the final weekend before Washington prevailed in the final game of the regular season. Quarterback Daniel Jones took another step in his second season and the big surprise was coordinator's Pat Graham's defense, which kept the team in games. Playing tough every week, going 6-5 in the final 11 games, including a two-point loss to Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champions Bucs, were encouraging developments.

FREE AGENCY: Re-signed DL Leonard Williams after giving him franchise tag, as well as LB Devante Downs, DT Austin Johnson, LS Casey Kreiter, WR C.J. Board. Renegotiated contracts of T Nate Solder and TE Levine Toilolo. Lost DT Dalvin Tomlinson, LB Kyler Fackrell, QB Colt McCoy. Released G Kevin Zeitler, WR Golden Tate, LB David Mayo, WR Cody Core. Major signings were WR Kenny Golladay, TE Kyle Rudolph and CB Adoree Jackson. Also signed DT Danny Shelton, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, QB Mike Glennon, OL Zach Fulton, LB Ryan Anderson, LB Reggie Ragland, WR John Ross, OL Jonotthan Harrison, RB Devontae Booker, FB Cullen Gillaspia, TE Cole Hikutini, DB Joshua Kalu, DB Chris Milton.

THEY NEED: WR, CB, OL, Edge, RB (in lower rounds).

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, PK, TE.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith; South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn; Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater.

OUTLOOK: GM Dave Gettleman filled a lot of holes for 2021 in free agency by handing out one-year contracts. Top defensive lineman Leonard Williams was re-signed to a long-term deal after being franchised, and free agency netted top performers in wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Adoree Jackson. The money to sign them became available through the release of veterans and renegotiated contracts. With the No. 11 pick, the Giants will try to solidify an area. The needs are a deep threat receiver, a right tackle or guard, or a cornerback. The wild card would be the nose-to-the-grindstone talent that drops, no matter what position.

