Dave Wallace to be Mike Scioscia's Olympic pitching coach

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Dave Wallace will be Mike Scioscia's pitching coach when the U.S. manager tries to qualify his team for the Olympic baseball tournament.

Jerry Weinstein will be bench coach, Ernie Young hitting and first base coach, Darren Fenster third base coach and Roly de Armas bullpen coach, USA Baseball said Thursday.

Wallace served as pitching coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers (1995-97), New York Mets (1999-2000), Boston Red Sox (2003-06), Houston Astros (2007) and Baltimore Orioles (2014-16) and spent 2017-19 as a pitching consultant for the Atlanta Braves.

Young was a member of the U.S. Olympic baseball team that won the gold medal at Sydney, Australia in 2000.

Scioscia will lead the U.S. at the Baseball Americas Qualifier in Port St. Lucie and West Palm Beach, Florida, from May 31 to June 5 with a yet-to-be-announced roster of minor leaguers and released players. Only players not on 26-man major league rosters and injured lists will be eligible.

The U.S. plays the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua in Group A, and the top two teams advance to the super round along with two teams from Group B, which includes Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela. The top team from the super round joins Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at the Olympic baseball tournament, to be played from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama, Japan.

Second- and third-place teams advance to a final qualifier in June in Taiwan, which will include Australia, China, Netherlands and Taiwan.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports