Red Bulls sign Polish forward Klimala to 4-year contract

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls have signed Polish forward Patryk Klimala to a four-year contract with an option for a fifth season.

The MLS team announced the transfer from Celtic on Thursday, adding that the 22-year-old Klimala will fill a young designated player and international spot on its roster.

Klimala signed with Celtic in January 2020. He made 29 appearances for the Scottish Premiership team and had three goals and one assist.

Klimala also played for Poland’s Under-21 Youth National team in 2020 and had two goals and one assist in 278 minutes played over four matches.

Klimala began his professional career at Jagiellonia Bialystok, a first-division Poland squad, during the 2016-17 season. He was loaned to Wigry Suwalki, a third-division Polish team, in the 2017-18 season and returned to Jagiellonia Bialystok for the next two seasons.

