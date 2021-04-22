Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

EPA review faults permitting for proposed Minnesota mine

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 23:42
EPA review faults permitting for proposed Minnesota mine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An internal investigation has found that the Environmental Protection Agency mishandled its oversight of permits for what would be Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine, according to the federal agency's inspector general.

The findings describe a flawed review of two permits issued for the $1 billion mine that PolyMet Mining Corp. wants to build near lakes Babbitt and Hoyt, which are about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis, in northeastern Minnesota.

The latest development adds more uncertainty to the stalled mine project. Many of the permits issued so far have been stayed or are under review.

According to the report, the EPA’s Region 5 office in Chicago, which oversees Minnesota’s enforcement of federal pollution laws, violated standard operating procedure when it didn’t write out its concerns about the water permit in a letter to the state, the Star Tribune reported.

Instead, the EPA went over the list by phone with staff of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the concerns went unresolved. The MPCA issued the permit in late 2018.

The EPA office also ignored three formal requests by the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for notice of the potential impact the polluted copper mine discharge would have on downstream water quality, as federal law requires. The tribe lives on the St. Louis River downstream from the proposed mine site.

The inspector general recommended that the EPA’s Chicago office provide written input of the water pollution permits and commit to determining downstream impacts.

Following the release of the latest EPA report, environmentalists called on Minnesota regulators to revoke the mine’s water pollution permit.

“This report confirms that the PolyMet water permit was rushed and the public was kept in the dark by its own (regulators) about EPA staff concerns, resulting in a weak permit that endangers people downstream,” said Elise Larson, an attorney with the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy.

Updated : 2021-04-23 01:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies