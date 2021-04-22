Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man whose NYC subway pipe-bomb fizzled gets life in prison

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 23:27
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission shows Akayed Ullah, who was convicted of terrorism charges ...
FILE — In this Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, police officers patrol in the passageway connecting New York City's Port Authority bus terminal and the Times...
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, police stand guard inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal following an explosion near Times Square, in New Yo...

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission shows Akayed Ullah, who was convicted of terrorism charges ...

FILE — In this Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, police officers patrol in the passageway connecting New York City's Port Authority bus terminal and the Times...

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, police stand guard inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal following an explosion near Times Square, in New Yo...

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge sentenced a Bangladeshi immigrant whose pipe bomb mostly misfired in a busy New York City subway station in 2017 to life in prison on Thursday, calling the crime “barbaric and heinous.”

Akayed Ullah, 31, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Richard J. Sullivan.

“A life sentence is appropriate,” Sullivan said. “It was a truly barbaric and heinous crime.”

Ullah, 31, apologized before hearing the sentence.

“Your honor, what I did, it was wrong,” he said. “I can tell you from the bottom of my heart, I’m deeply sorry. ... I do not support harming innocent people.”

Prosecutors had sought the life term for Ullah, saying the “premeditated and vicious” attack was committed on behalf of the Islamic State group.

But defense lawyer Amy Gallicchio said Ullah deserved no more than the mandatory 35 years in prison. She said he had “lived lawfully and peacefully” before the December 2017 attack that she blamed on a “personal crisis that left him isolated, depressed, vulnerable and suicidal.”

The attack in a pedestrian tunnel beneath Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal left Ullah seriously burned after the bomb attached to his chest sputtered rather than burst, sparing some pedestrians nearby from serious injuries.

At trial, prosecutors showed jurors Ullah’s post-arrest statements and social media comments, including when he taunted then-President Donald Trump on Facebook before the attack.

Hours after Ullah’s bombing attempt, Trump derided the immigration system that had allowed Ullah — and multitudes of law-abiding Bangladeshis — to enter the U.S.

Ullah got an entry visa in 2011 because he had an uncle who was already a U.S. citizen. Trump said allowing foreigners to follow relatives to the U.S. was “incompatible with national security.”

Updated : 2021-04-23 01:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Intel’s move to step up chip manufacturing ‘ironic’: TSMC founder
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to bring rain to eastern Taiwan, Taipei on April 22
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies