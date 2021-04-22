Russia orders soldiers back from Ukraine border after weeks of tension

The Russian defense minister on Thursday ordered troops at the Ukraine border to return to their regular positions.

The move could end weeks of tension caused by a buildup of troops and weaponry at the Ukraine border.

"I believe that the goals of the snap check have been fully achieved. The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a reliable defense of the country. In this regard, I have decided to complete the inspections in the Southern and Western military districts," Sergey Shoigu said in Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the pullback, saying the move "reduces tensions."

"Ukraine is always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease the military presence and de-escalate the situation in Donbas. Ukraine seeks peace," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Russia: Military must be prepared

Shoigu said that the military should start returning to their permanent deployment centers starting from April 23. However, he also ordered that heavy weapons be kept in place about 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of the border for another military exercise later this year.

Shoigu said that the military must be prepared to quickly respond in case of an "unfavorable" development in the situation near NATO's Defender Europe exercises, the Interfax news agency reported. The drills are a US-led, multinational joint exercise between US and other international forces launched in 2020, and expanded for 2021.

The troop buildup came during increasing violations of a ceasefire in Ukraine's east. According to the European Union, about 100,000 troops were at the border.

Ukraine monitoring situation

After the announcement, Ukraine said it was monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that the buildup was continuing and was "expected to reach a combined force of over 120,000 troops."

Germany's Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the Bundestag earlier called for further action from the European Union.

The premier of the German state of Saxony was in Moscow on Thursday and spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone. Of chief concern was the potential procurement of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines, however they did discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

