Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 22:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 34 26 5 2 1 55 106 68
Knoxville 38 23 11 3 1 50 119 90
Huntsville 33 16 16 1 0 33 93 104
Pensacola 32 13 15 2 2 30 92 95
Birmingham 35 8 20 6 1 23 81 134

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-22 23:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge