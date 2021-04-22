SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 34 26 5 2 1 55 106 68 Knoxville 38 23 11 3 1 50 119 90 Huntsville 33 16 16 1 0 33 93 104 Pensacola 32 13 15 2 2 30 92 95 Birmingham 35 8 20 6 1 23 81 134

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.