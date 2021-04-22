Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 22:02
Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 12 7 .632 _
Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 2
Baltimore 8 10 .444
Toronto 8 10 .444
New York 6 11 .353 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 10 7 .588 _
Chicago 9 9 .500
Cleveland 8 8 .500
Detroit 7 11 .389
Minnesota 6 11 .353 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 7 .632 _
Seattle 11 7 .611 ½
Los Angeles 9 7 .563
Texas 9 10 .474 3
Houston 7 10 .412 4

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 7 6 .538 _
Philadelphia 9 9 .500 ½
Miami 8 9 .471 1
Atlanta 8 10 .444
Washington 7 9 .438
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _
Cincinnati 9 8 .529
Chicago 8 9 .471
Pittsburgh 8 10 .444 3
St. Louis 8 10 .444 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 4 .778 _
San Francisco 11 7 .611 3
San Diego 10 10 .500 5
Arizona 8 10 .444 6
Colorado 6 12 .333 8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 13, Minnesota 12, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oakland (Irvin 1-2) at Baltimore (López 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Washington 1, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 16, N.Y. Mets 4

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-0) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-22 23:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge