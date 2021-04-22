All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|46
|29
|13
|4
|62
|163
|141
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|29
|13
|4
|62
|133
|106
|Pittsburgh
|46
|29
|14
|3
|61
|159
|132
|Boston
|44
|26
|12
|6
|58
|127
|110
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|23
|17
|6
|52
|152
|124
|Philadelphia
|45
|20
|18
|7
|47
|128
|162
|New Jersey
|45
|14
|25
|6
|34
|115
|157
|Buffalo
|46
|12
|27
|7
|31
|111
|156
|Carolina
|45
|30
|10
|5
|65
|146
|108
|Florida
|47
|30
|12
|5
|65
|152
|126
|Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|14
|2
|62
|153
|121
|Nashville
|48
|25
|21
|2
|52
|130
|137
|Dallas
|45
|19
|14
|12
|50
|130
|113
|Chicago
|47
|22
|20
|5
|49
|134
|148
|Detroit
|48
|16
|25
|7
|39
|107
|153
|Columbus
|48
|15
|24
|9
|39
|117
|163
|x-Vegas
|46
|33
|11
|2
|68
|155
|102
|Colorado
|43
|30
|9
|4
|64
|154
|101
|Minnesota
|45
|29
|13
|3
|61
|141
|118
|Arizona
|47
|20
|22
|5
|45
|124
|150
|St. Louis
|43
|19
|18
|6
|44
|124
|135
|San Jose
|46
|18
|23
|5
|41
|122
|157
|Los Angeles
|43
|17
|20
|6
|40
|118
|128
|Anaheim
|47
|14
|26
|7
|35
|104
|151
|Toronto
|46
|28
|13
|5
|61
|150
|126
|Winnipeg
|45
|27
|15
|3
|57
|144
|120
|Edmonton
|45
|27
|16
|2
|56
|144
|125
|Montreal
|44
|20
|15
|9
|49
|130
|126
|Calgary
|45
|19
|23
|3
|41
|118
|133
|Vancouver
|39
|18
|18
|3
|39
|109
|125
|Ottawa
|46
|16
|26
|4
|36
|126
|166
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Chicago 5, Nashville 4, OT
Minnesota 4, Arizona 1
Vegas 5, San Jose 2
Montreal 4, Edmonton 3
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.