All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141 N.Y. Islanders 46 29 13 4 62 133 106 Pittsburgh 46 29 14 3 61 159 132 Boston 44 26 12 6 58 127 110 N.Y. Rangers 46 23 17 6 52 152 124 Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162 New Jersey 45 14 25 6 34 115 157 Buffalo 46 12 27 7 31 111 156

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 45 30 10 5 65 146 108 Florida 47 30 12 5 65 152 126 Tampa Bay 46 30 14 2 62 153 121 Nashville 48 25 21 2 52 130 137 Dallas 45 19 14 12 50 130 113 Chicago 47 22 20 5 49 134 148 Detroit 48 16 25 7 39 107 153 Columbus 48 15 24 9 39 117 163

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102 Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 Minnesota 45 29 13 3 61 141 118 Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150 St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135 San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157 Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128 Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 46 28 13 5 61 150 126 Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120 Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125 Montreal 44 20 15 9 49 130 126 Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133 Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 109 125 Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 5, Nashville 4, OT

Minnesota 4, Arizona 1

Vegas 5, San Jose 2

Montreal 4, Edmonton 3

Thursday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.