|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|33
|24
|5
|4
|69
|24
|77
|Man United
|32
|19
|9
|4
|64
|35
|66
|Leicester
|31
|17
|5
|9
|55
|37
|56
|Chelsea
|32
|15
|10
|7
|50
|31
|55
|West Ham
|32
|16
|7
|9
|53
|42
|55
|Tottenham
|33
|15
|8
|10
|56
|38
|53
|Liverpool
|32
|15
|8
|9
|54
|38
|53
|Everton
|31
|14
|7
|10
|43
|40
|49
|Arsenal
|32
|13
|7
|12
|44
|36
|46
|Leeds
|32
|14
|4
|14
|50
|50
|46
|Aston Villa
|31
|13
|5
|13
|44
|35
|44
|Wolverhampton
|32
|11
|8
|13
|32
|41
|41
|Crystal Palace
|31
|10
|8
|13
|33
|52
|38
|Southampton
|32
|10
|6
|16
|40
|58
|36
|Newcastle
|32
|9
|8
|15
|35
|53
|35
|Brighton
|32
|7
|13
|12
|33
|38
|34
|Burnley
|32
|8
|9
|15
|26
|45
|33
|Fulham
|33
|5
|12
|16
|25
|43
|27
|West Brom
|31
|5
|9
|17
|28
|59
|24
|Sheffield United
|32
|4
|2
|26
|17
|56
|14
Everton 2, Tottenham 2
Newcastle 3, West Ham 2
Wolverhampton 1, Sheffield United 0
Arsenal 1, Fulham 1
Man United 3, Burnley 1
Leeds 1, Liverpool 1
Chelsea 0, Brighton 0
Tottenham 2, Southampton 1
Aston Villa 1, Man City 2
Leicester vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 7 a.m.
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 2:15 p.m.
West Brom vs. Wolverhampton, 1 p.m.
Burnley vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.
|Norwich
|43
|27
|9
|7
|66
|32
|90
|Watford
|43
|25
|10
|8
|60
|28
|85
|Bournemouth
|43
|22
|11
|10
|73
|42
|77
|Swansea
|43
|22
|10
|11
|52
|34
|76
|Brentford
|42
|20
|15
|7
|72
|41
|75
|Barnsley
|43
|22
|8
|13
|55
|46
|74
|Reading
|43
|19
|11
|13
|57
|46
|68
|QPR
|43
|17
|11
|15
|51
|51
|62
|Cardiff
|43
|16
|13
|14
|59
|47
|61
|Middlesbrough
|43
|17
|9
|17
|51
|48
|60
|Millwall
|43
|14
|17
|12
|42
|44
|59
|Luton Town
|42
|16
|9
|17
|36
|46
|57
|Stoke
|43
|14
|14
|15
|47
|49
|56
|Preston
|43
|15
|7
|21
|44
|55
|52
|Bristol City
|43
|15
|6
|22
|42
|58
|51
|Coventry
|43
|13
|12
|18
|42
|58
|51
|Blackburn
|43
|13
|11
|19
|54
|49
|50
|Nottingham Forest
|43
|12
|14
|17
|35
|42
|50
|Birmingham
|43
|12
|13
|18
|33
|51
|49
|Huddersfield
|43
|12
|11
|20
|45
|63
|47
|Derby
|43
|11
|10
|22
|31
|51
|43
|Rotherham
|41
|11
|6
|24
|42
|56
|39
|Sheffield Wednesday
|43
|12
|9
|22
|36
|55
|39
|Wycombe
|43
|9
|10
|24
|34
|67
|37
Rotherham 0, Coventry 1
Blackburn 2, Derby 1
Reading 1, Cardiff 1
Brentford 0, Millwall 0
Luton Town 1, Watford 0
Middlesbrough 1, QPR 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bristol City 1
Stoke 0, Preston 0
Swansea 2, Wycombe 2
Norwich 1, Bournemouth 3
Rotherham 0, Birmingham 1
Coventry 2, Barnsley 0
Norwich 0, Watford 1
Brentford 1, Cardiff 1
Swansea 0, QPR 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Blackburn 0
Preston 3, Derby 0
Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 2
Millwall 1, Bournemouth 4
Wycombe 2, Bristol City 1
Stoke 2, Coventry 3
Birmingham 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Luton Town 0, Reading 0
Huddersfield 0, Barnsley 1
Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Watford vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Swansea, 7 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 8 a.m.
Brentford vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
|Hull
|43
|25
|8
|10
|75
|35
|83
|Peterborough
|42
|24
|7
|11
|73
|40
|79
|Sunderland
|42
|19
|15
|8
|63
|36
|72
|Lincoln
|41
|21
|9
|11
|63
|42
|72
|Blackpool
|41
|19
|11
|11
|53
|36
|68
|Charlton
|41
|18
|12
|11
|63
|51
|66
|Oxford United
|43
|19
|8
|16
|67
|53
|65
|Portsmouth
|42
|19
|8
|15
|58
|46
|65
|Gillingham
|43
|18
|8
|17
|59
|57
|62
|Milton Keynes Dons
|43
|17
|10
|16
|58
|58
|61
|Ipswich
|42
|17
|10
|15
|41
|44
|61
|Accrington Stanley
|42
|17
|10
|15
|55
|61
|61
|Doncaster
|41
|18
|6
|17
|58
|57
|60
|Crewe
|42
|16
|10
|16
|49
|56
|58
|Fleetwood Town
|42
|15
|11
|16
|44
|37
|56
|Plymouth
|43
|14
|11
|18
|51
|73
|53
|Burton Albion
|42
|14
|10
|18
|54
|65
|52
|Shrewsbury
|41
|12
|14
|15
|45
|50
|50
|AFC Wimbledon
|42
|12
|12
|18
|50
|64
|48
|Wigan
|43
|13
|8
|22
|49
|69
|47
|Northampton
|43
|11
|10
|22
|38
|61
|43
|Rochdale
|42
|10
|12
|20
|53
|72
|42
|Swindon
|43
|12
|4
|27
|50
|79
|40
|Bristol Rovers
|43
|10
|8
|25
|40
|67
|38
Peterborough 3, Northampton 1
Blackpool 1, Sunderland 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Lincoln 1
Burton Albion 1, Plymouth 1
Charlton 0, Ipswich 0
Hull 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0
Rochdale 3, Accrington Stanley 1
Shrewsbury 0, Doncaster 2
Wigan 2, Crewe 0
AFC Wimbledon 4, Swindon 1
Oxford United 3, Gillingham 2
Swindon 3, Portsmouth 1
Rochdale 1, Blackpool 0
Shrewsbury 1, Wigan 2
Northampton 3, Ipswich 0
Burton Albion 0, Lincoln 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Doncaster 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1
Peterborough 0, Gillingham 1
Plymouth 0, Charlton 6
Hull 2, Sunderland 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Crewe 2
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 8 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2 p.m.
Charlton vs. Crewe, 2 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 2 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
|Cambridge United
|43
|23
|8
|12
|66
|43
|77
|Cheltenham
|42
|22
|9
|11
|55
|36
|75
|Bolton
|43
|21
|10
|12
|53
|47
|73
|Morecambe
|43
|21
|9
|13
|65
|57
|72
|Tranmere
|43
|19
|12
|12
|53
|48
|69
|Forest Green
|42
|18
|12
|12
|54
|48
|66
|Newport County
|42
|18
|11
|13
|51
|41
|65
|Exeter
|42
|16
|14
|12
|65
|46
|62
|Salford
|42
|16
|14
|12
|48
|33
|62
|Leyton Orient
|43
|17
|10
|16
|50
|47
|61
|Carlisle
|42
|17
|9
|16
|55
|47
|60
|Crawley Town
|43
|16
|11
|16
|52
|55
|59
|Bradford
|42
|16
|10
|16
|47
|48
|58
|Port Vale
|43
|16
|9
|18
|55
|52
|57
|Oldham
|43
|15
|9
|19
|70
|72
|54
|Stevenage
|43
|12
|17
|14
|36
|38
|53
|Harrogate Town
|43
|15
|8
|20
|45
|52
|53
|Mansfield Town
|43
|11
|19
|13
|50
|52
|52
|Walsall
|43
|10
|19
|14
|43
|51
|49
|Scunthorpe
|42
|13
|8
|21
|41
|57
|47
|Colchester
|43
|10
|17
|16
|43
|60
|47
|Barrow
|42
|12
|10
|20
|49
|55
|46
|Southend
|43
|8
|14
|21
|24
|55
|38
|Grimsby Town
|42
|8
|13
|21
|32
|