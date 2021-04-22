Tournaments in Italy and Germany added to WTA schedule

Anett Kontaveit, right, wins in two sets against Sofia Kenin of USA, during their WTA Tour Ladies Singles Round of 16 tennis match at the Porsche Aren... Anett Kontaveit, right, wins in two sets against Sofia Kenin of USA, during their WTA Tour Ladies Singles Round of 16 tennis match at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday April 21, 2021. (Thomas Kienzle/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Tournaments in Italy and Germany were added to the WTA's 2021 calendar on Thursday.

The Emilia Romagna Open will be staged in Parma, northern Italy, in the week starting May 17 and includes singles and doubles draws.

Also added to the schedule was the Hamburg European Open, an outdoor event on clay starting July 5. It coincides with the second week of Wimbledon and will also be singles and doubles.

