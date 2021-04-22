The Latest: Biden administration opens global climate summit

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Independence, Mo. President... FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Independence, Mo. President Joe Biden is convening a coalition of the willing, the unwilling, the desperate-for-help and the avid-for-money for a two-day summit aimed at rallying the world’s worst polluters to do more to slow climate change. Biden’s first task when his virtual summit opens Thursday is to convince the world that the United States is both willing and able isn’t just willing to meet an ambitious new emissions-cutting pledge, but also able. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

In this April 19, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) In this April 19, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Environmental activists with an earth balloon stage a die-in during a rally, marking Earth Day against climate change in front of the Government Compl... Environmental activists with an earth balloon stage a die-in during a rally, marking Earth Day against climate change in front of the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Participants release a mask from an earth-shaped balloon as they perform a skit against climate change during the Earth Day ceremony in Seoul, South K... Participants release a mask from an earth-shaped balloon as they perform a skit against climate change during the Earth Day ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Joe Biden's global climate summit (all times local):

8 a.m.

The Biden administration has opened a global climate summit including 40 world leaders.

President Joe Biden is pledging to cut at least in half the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes that the U.S. pumps out. That's a commitment Biden hopes will spur China and other big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.

Former Vice President Al Gore praised the pledge on Thursday, saying, “Today President Biden showed that his administration is up to the task of tackling climate change.”

Japan also announced a new target, pledging to cut its emissions 46% below 2013 levels by 2030.

The two-day summit will include China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the Pope and will be livestreamed.

