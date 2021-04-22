Alexa
The Latest: Biden administration opens global climate summit

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 20:19
Participants release a mask from an earth-shaped balloon as they perform a skit against climate change during the Earth Day ceremony in Seoul, South K...
Environmental activists with an earth balloon stage a die-in during a rally, marking Earth Day against climate change in front of the Government Compl...
In this April 19, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Independence, Mo. President...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Joe Biden's global climate summit (all times local):

8 a.m.

The Biden administration has opened a global climate summit including 40 world leaders.

President Joe Biden is pledging to cut at least in half the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes that the U.S. pumps out. That's a commitment Biden hopes will spur China and other big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.

Former Vice President Al Gore praised the pledge on Thursday, saying, “Today President Biden showed that his administration is up to the task of tackling climate change.”

Japan also announced a new target, pledging to cut its emissions 46% below 2013 levels by 2030.

The two-day summit will include China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the Pope and will be livestreamed.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GLOBAL CLIMATE SUMMIT:

President Joe Biden is opening a global climate summit with a pledge to cut at least in half the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes that the U.S. pumps out, a commitment he hopes will spur China and other big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.

