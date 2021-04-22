HK journalist fined for ticking wrong box in search related to infamous attack on passengers

Hong Kong journalist Choy Yuk-ling, also known as Bao Choy, arrives at court in Hong Kong on April 22, 2021. Hong Kong journalist Choy Yuk-ling, also known as Bao Choy, arrives at court in Hong Kong on April 22, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An award-winning Hong Kong journalist has been found guilty on two counts of “knowingly making false statements” in the course of her research while making a documentary.

Bao Choy Yuk-ling (蔡玉玲), or Bao Choy as she is commonly known, a contributor to public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong, was fined HK$6,000 (US$775) by the West Kowloon District Court on Thursday (April 22). She had been facing up to six months in jail, according to reports.

Choy was fined for misstatements she made on a form while conducting research. As the reason for her inquiry on the public database of vehicles, the journalist listed “traffic and transport-related matters;” in fact, her aims were journalistic.

After her RTHK-produced documentary “7.21 Who Owns the Truth” aired last November, the owner of a vehicle Choy identified in connection with a violent political incident made a complaint, leading to Choy’s arrest.

The documentary explores the 2019 Yuen Long attack, in which a mob of men armed with canes and rods beat pro-democracy activists and non-protesters alike in the Yuen Long MTR station, injuring 45 and raising questions as to police complicity.

As the crew of thugs was composed of dozens of men wearing white, they were relatively identifiable in the surveillance footage Choy obtained from the area. Some men were seen unloading rattan canes from a white vehicle — the one the journalist attempted to track.

Police responded slowly to the attack and in some cases even appeared to communicate with the ruffians. The incident exacerbated tensions between protesters and law enforcement, and only a few of the perpetrators were charged.

On Wednesday (April 21), the Hong Kong Journalists Association announced that Choy had received the Kam Yiu-yu Press Freedom Award, an honor that RTHK has said it will not accept. The government broadcaster has enjoyed a reputation for its independence over the years, though it has been subject to increasing censorship and intimidation as of late, with prominent pro-Beijing lawmaker Regina Ip (葉劉淑儀) recently calling for it to be dissolved.