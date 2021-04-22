Alexa
Pakistan court grants bail to opposition leader

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 18:59
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court granted bail on Thursday to the country's opposition leader, about seven months after he was arrested by an anti-graft body over alleged involvement in money laundering.

Shahbaz Sharif is the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. His Pakistan Muslim League party quickly hailed the ruling by the court in the eastern city of Lahore. It described the case against him as “fake.”

Shahbaz Sharif is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, who served three times as Pakistan’s prime minister. He has been living in exile in London since 2019, after he was released on bail to seek medical treatment abroad.

Nawaz Sharif hasn't returned home since, and the government is seeking his extradition.

