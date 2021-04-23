Alexa
iPhone found 44 days after being dropped into Sun Moon Lake

Tourist’s phone still functions over one month after being submerged water

By Venice Tang, Taiwan News
2021/04/23 17:41
Red iPhone 11 after being discovered by firefighter Chen. (Chen Chang-hung photo)

Red iPhone 11 after being discovered by firefighter Chen. (Chen Chang-hung photo) (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An iPhone belonging to a lucky college student was recently found over a month after it was accidentally dropped into Sun Moon lake.

Firefighter Chen Chang-hung (陳長紅) from the Jiji Township branch of the Nantou County Fire Department took part in a drill near the lake with colleagues on April 13.

“I would not have spotted the phone if I hadn't gone back to pack,” Chen pointed out in an interview with Taiwan News. After his team had finished their drill, picked up trash in the surrounding area, and prayed at the Earth God temple nearby, he realized he had forgotten to pack up some equipment.

As the fireman headed back to an area near Xinshe Wharf to grab the gear, he stated that he "spotted something shiny in the mud that looked like the lens of a phone, which turned out to be a red iPhone 11."

When Chen charged it, he found that it was still functioning.

He later stopped by the Nantou County Police Bureau's Sheliao Station to report the case to his older brother, Chen Chang-guang (陳長光), who happens to be a police officer.

The firefighter explained to Taiwan News that the journey to find the owner took much time and effort because the phone was locked and Apple’s customer service refused to provide the owner’s contact information due to the company’s strict privacy policy.

The brothers decided to contact the telecom company, which used the serial number on the SIM card to track down the owner. When they finally reached him, "he did not initially believe us," said Officer Chen. "they thought it was a scam." The Chen brothers eventually convinced him, however, and the student's parents retrieved it for him.

The officer said Chen had accidentally dropped his phone into the lake during his trip during the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday (Feb. 28). He and his family were amazed that the phone was still functional 44 days after being submerged without any waterproof protection.

Site where the phone was discovered. (Chen Chang-hung photo)

Chen Chang-hung (left) with rescued iPhone, Chen Chang-guang. (Chen Chang-hung photo)
Updated : 2021-04-23 19:14 GMT+08:00

